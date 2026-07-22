Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 12: Ajay Devgn-Starrer Sees 23% Jump, Eyes ₹200 Crore Worldwide

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 12 | Photo Via YouTube

Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal 4 continued its successful run at the box office on Day 12, registering a healthy jump in collections despite entering its second week. The comedy entertainer, which hit theatres on July 10, witnessed a 23.1 per cent increase in earnings compared to the previous day, indicating that audience interest remains steady.

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Day 12

According to Sacnilk, Dhamaal 4 collected Rs 4 crore net in India on Day 12, up from Rs 3.25 crore on Day 11. The film recorded the collection across 8,533 shows nationwide. With its latest earnings, the film's total India net collection now stands at Rs 131.75 crore, while its India gross collection has reached Rs 156.80 crore.

In the overseas market, Dhamaal 4 earned Rs 40 lakh on Day 12, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 22.30 crore. As a result, the film's worldwide gross collection has climbed to Rs 179.10 crore, putting it within touching distance of the Rs 200 crore milestone globally.

Dhamaal 4 Budget

Reports suggest that Dhamaal 4 has been mounted on an estimated budget of around Rs 200 crore. With Rs 179.10 crore already amassed worldwide, the comedy entertainer is now inching closer to recovering its reported production cost at the global box office.

Dhamaal 4 Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 2 stars and wrote, "Dhamaal 4 is loud, silly, and completely stress-free, which is exactly what this franchise has always been. But this time, the biggest ingredient, comedy, is missing. A few performances, especially Jaaved Jaaferi and Sanjay Mishra, save parts of the film, but they aren't enough to make the treasure hunt exciting. The film has colourful characters and some entertaining moments, but the laughs are simply too few. If you're a die-hard Dhamaal fan, you may enjoy a few nostalgic references. Everyone else might leave the theatre wondering if the real treasure was the comedy that never showed up."