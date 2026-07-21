Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 11: Ajay Devgn's Film Sees 74.5% Drop, Earns ₹3.25 Crore

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 11 | Photo Via YouTube

Dhamaal 4, starring Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Anjali Anand, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Esha Gupta, was released in theatres on July 10. The fourth instalment of the Dhamaal franchise and a direct sequel to Dhamaal (2007), Double Dhamaal (2011), and Total Dhamaal (2019), the film witnessed a major drop in its box office earnings on its 11th day of release.

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 11

According to Sacnilk, Dhamaal 4 collected a net Rs 3.25 crore in India on Day 11 across 8,892 shows in India, marking a 74.5% decline compared to its previous day's net collection of Rs 12.75 crore. With the latest figures, the film's total India gross collection has reached approximately Rs 152.20 crore, while its India net collection stands at around Rs 127.75 crore so far.

The film also continued its run in overseas markets, collecting Rs 50 lakh on its 11th day. This takes its total overseas gross collection to Rs 22 crore, pushing the film's worldwide gross earnings to approximately Rs 174.20 crore.

Dhamaal 4 Budget

Reports suggest that the film has been mounted on an estimated budget of around Rs 200 crore, making its performance in the coming days crucial for determining its overall box office outcome.

Despite the sharp weekday drop, Dhamaal 4 has maintained a steady theatrical run and crossed significant milestones at the box office. With the second week underway, the film's ability to sustain collections will depend on audience response, competition from other releases, and occupancy trends.

Dhamaal 4 Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 2 stars and wrote, "Dhamaal 4 is loud, silly, and completely stress-free, which is exactly what this franchise has always been. But this time, the biggest ingredient, comedy, is missing. A few performances, especially Jaaved Jaaferi and Sanjay Mishra, save parts of the film, but they aren't enough to make the treasure hunt exciting. The film has colourful characters and some entertaining moments, but the laughs are simply too few. If you're a die-hard Dhamaal fan, you may enjoy a few nostalgic references. Everyone else might leave the theatre wondering if the real treasure was the comedy that never showed up."