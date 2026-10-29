Devoleena Bhattacharjee Defends Karwa Chauth, Says 'Why Bring Feminism And Patriarchy Into Someone Else's Celebration?'

Television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee shared her views on Karwa Chauth , saying that people who do not believe in the tradition should not judge those who celebrate it. While the actor has never observed the fast herself, she revealed that she would like to do so in the future and believes that the festival should be a personal choice rather than a subject of debate.

Taking to X on Thursday (October 29), Devoleena wished women celebrating Karwa Chauth and explained why she has never observed the fast. She said the ritual is not traditionally followed in Bengali and Assamese cultures, but admitted that she is interested in experiencing it someday.

"I’ve never kept a Karwa Chauth fast because, in Bengali and Assamese cultures, it isn’t a tradition. We may not have every ritual, but we celebrate so many festivals with all our hearts. So why not Karwa Chauth? Honestly, I do feel like keeping it someday. But I’m scared I won’t be able to manage a whole day without water! I fast every Monday and sometimes on Ekadashi, but water fasting? That’s a different story,” the former Bigg Boss contestant wrote.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee Says Karwa Chauth Is A Personal Choice

Happy Karwa Chauth to all the beautiful ladies celebrating today! ❤️🌙 I’ve never kept a Karwa Chauth fast because, in Bengali and Assamese cultures, it isn’t a tradition. We may not have every ritual, but we celebrate so many festivals with all our hearts. So why not Karwa Chauth? Honestly, I do feel like keeping it someday. But I’m scared I won’t be able to manage a whole day without water! 😂 I fast every Monday and sometimes on Ekadashi, but water fasting? That’s a different story! But that’s not even the point. I genuinely feel that for many couples, this is a love language. I’ve seen women celebrate it happily, and today, so many husbands fast alongside their wives. So why bring feminism, patriarchy and judgment into someone else’s celebration? You don’t believe in it? Don’t celebrate it. Nobody is judging you. But why spoil someone else’s happiness? Mothers fast for their children, for their families. So if someone wishes to fast for her husband one day, why should that be a problem? As long as it’s a personal choice and nobody is forced into it, let people celebrate love the way they want to. And a little personal note: Shaan comes from a Muslim family, yet every Karwa Chauth, he asks me, “Tum rakhogi kya fast?” And every year, I say, with a heavy heart, “Dekhte hain, next year.” ❤️ I’m still breastfeeding, so hopefully next year! 🧿 Because honestly, husbands deserve to feel special and loved too, don’t they? We do intermittent fasting, try keto and follow all kinds of diets for ourselves. But when it comes to fasting for a husband, suddenly everything becomes about patriarchy and feminism? Ladies, thoda chill karo! ❤️ Love is personal. Traditions are personal. Celebrations are personal. Let people choose what makes them happy. Happy Karwa Chauth to everyone celebrating! May your love always grow stronger. ❤️✨ — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) October 29, 2026

Devoleena said she sees Karwa Chauth as a way for couples to express their love. She also pointed out that many husbands now observe the fast alongside their wives, making it a shared celebration for them.

"I genuinely feel that for many couples, this is a love language. I’ve seen women celebrate it happily, and today, so many husbands fast alongside their wives. So why bring feminism, patriarchy and judgment into someone else’s celebration? You don’t believe in it? Don’t celebrate it. Nobody is judging you. But why spoil someone else’s happiness Mothers fast for their children, for their families. So if someone wishes to fast for her husband one day, why should that be a problem? As long as it’s a personal choice and nobody is forced into it, let people celebrate love the way they want to,” Devoleena added in her long note.

The actress further questioned why fasting for a partner is often viewed differently from other lifestyle choices, such as dieting or intermittent fasting. She said people should be free to follow traditions that bring them happiness, as long as they are not forced to do so.

Devoleena Reveals Why She Hasn't Observed Karwa Chauth Yet

Devoleena, who is married to fitness trainer Shanawaz Shaikh, also revealed that her husband asks her every year whether she plans to observe Karwa Chauth.

Sharing her thoughts, she further wrote, “I’m still breastfeeding, so hopefully next year! Because honestly, husbands deserve to feel special and loved too, don’t they? We do intermittent fasting, try keto and follow all kinds of diets for ourselves. But when it comes to fasting for a husband, suddenly everything becomes about patriarchy and feminism? Love is personal. Traditions are personal. Celebrations are personal. Let people choose what makes them happy.”

Devoleena married Shanawaz in December 2022 in a court wedding in Lonavala, attended by close friends. The couple welcomed their son on December 18, 2024.