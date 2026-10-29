Priyanka Chopra Celebrates Karwa Chauth With Nick Jonas And Malti, Stuns In Traditional Red Suit And DIY Mehendi | Instagram/ Priyanka Chopra Jonas

As the traditional marital festival is being celebrated today, desi girl Priyanka Chopra shared a bunch of photos on Thursday, October 29, 2026, on her Instagram of her Karwa Chauth celebration. The actress marked the festival with her husband, Nick Jonas, in traditional attire. She wore a red suit while Nick was seen wearing a kurta-pyjama. Let's take a look inside her Karwa Chauth celebrations and family moments.

PC celebrates Karwa Chauth with Nick Jonas

On Thursday, Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a bunch of photos of her Karwa Chauth celebrations on her Instagram account, including DIY mehendi, her breaking the Karwa Chauth fast, Malti and Nick Jonas in one frame, Malti hugging her dad, and Priyanka flaunting her red outfit. The actress celebrated the traditional festival in the US. In her story of Nick and Malti, she captioned, "Daddy’s home! My whole world in one frame.. happy karwachauth.” While showing her mehendi, in one of her Instagram stories, Priyanka showcased a DIY mehendi design on her palm, featuring the initials ‘NJ’ for Nick Jonas and ‘MM’ for their daughter, Malti Marie.

Priyanka's traditional look

Priyanka Chopra embraced traditional Indian attire, dressing in a vibrant red outfit with gold detailing. The actress styled her look with precious gold Kundan jewels from her collection, including haath phool, rings and a statement watch. She completed her look with sindoor, a red bindi and red lipstick.

Unveiling her look with funny captions, she wrote, "When will the moon come out." In the photo, she was also seen wearing a baseball cap. While in another photo, the actress was seen posing with Nick Jonas outside while holding the Karwa Chauth thali. In that photo, she captioned, “Ok I'm filmy every year…@nickjonas.” Priyanka also shared the images of her Karwa Chauth mehndi design, which she created on her own.

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Priyanka opts for red outfit: Why people wear this vibrant colour on Karwa Chauth

For Karwa Chauth, Priyanka chose red-coloured traditional attire, which is considered auspicious. But why is Karwa Chauth associated with the colour red? Because draping a red saree or traditional attire is not just a fashion choice; it also holds deep cultural and emotional significance. Women wear a red saree on this occasion to symbolise love, passion, marital bliss and fertility. Wearing red expresses a woman's deep devotion, commitment and prayers for her husband's longevity and the prosperity of her family.