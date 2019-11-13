Deepika shares a cute pic of Ranveer 'preparing for his first wedding anniversary' at a spa

The power couple of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, are all set to celebrate their first wedding anniversary. After being in a relationship for 6 years, the couple tied the knot last year in a quaint ceremony attended by close friends and family. Their presence on social media is beyond belief and what keeps us hooked to their profiles is their banter on each other’s pictures.

The duo manages to be among the first ones to comment on each other’s posts and we can’t get over it. Yesterday, Bollywood Hungama exclusively revealed their low-key celebration plans with their families. Now, Deepika Padukone has shared a quirky image of Ranveer Singh on her Instagram story where the actor is chilling like a villain as he pampers himself with a spa and a facial ahead of their anniversary.