Deepika and Ranveer to kickstart first wedding anniversary celebrations on a spiritual note

Bollywood’s power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are all set to complete their first year of marriage on November 14. The couple got married last year in a beautiful set up in Italy. They followed both customs – Sindhi and Konkani style wedding. And now, they are set to celebrate their first wedding anniversary but they are keeping it an intimate celebration.

As per sources, “Deepika and Ranveer are going to celebrate their anniversary in the most beautiful and private manner. Ranveer and Deepika will be leaving town today and they would be heading first to Tirupati and then to Amritsar with their entire family to seek blessings. On the 14th of November, they will be at Tirupati visiting the Balaji and the Padmavati temple and then fly to Amritsar to visit the Golden Temple on the 15th of November. The entire family will fly back to Mumbai on the 15th.”

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh dated for six years before getting married. The couple has worked together in several films including Ram Leela, Finding Fanny, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. They will be next starring in Kabir Khan‘s ’83.