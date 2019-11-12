Deepika Padukone channels her inner Ranveer Singh in a bright yellow tracksuit at the airport

Deepika Padukone commands over the title of being the most commercially viable actress in the industry, in addition to being the highest-paid actress and is a trendsetter when it comes to fashion.
The actress who got back from her best friend’s wedding in Bengaluru, was clicked by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport. Deepika, who is now making bold fashion choices, channelled her inner Ranveer Singh as she sported a bright yellow tracksuit with some chic teashades.
Recently, Deepika was the only Indian actress featured in the Business Of Fashion. The BoF 500 is the definitive professional index of the people shaping the $2.4 trillion fashion industry, hand-selected by the editors of The Business of Fashion, based on hundreds of nominations received from current BoF 500 members, extensive data analysis and research.
On the work front, Deepika will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, which is based on the life of acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. The movie also stars Vikrant Massey in a key role. The movie is all set to release on January 10, 2020. Apart from that, she will also share screen space with hubby Ranveer Singh in the film ’83.
