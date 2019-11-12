Deepika Padukone channels her inner Ranveer Singh in a bright yellow tracksuit at the airport

Deepika Padukone commands over the title of being the most commercially viable actress in the industry, in addition to being the highest-paid actress and is a trendsetter when it comes to fashion.

The actress who got back from her best friend’s wedding in Bengaluru, was clicked by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport. Deepika, who is now making bold fashion choices, channelled her inner Ranveer Singh as she sported a bright yellow tracksuit with some chic teashades.