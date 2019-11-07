Entertainment

Cost of Deepika Padukone's Louis Vuitton bag can get you a Manish Malhotra saree

By FPJ Web Desk

The fashionista was spotted with the trendy Louis Vuitton travel bag.

Deepika Padukone who always sports expensive accessories, were spotted today at the Mumbai airport by shutterbugs. The fashionista was spotted with the trendy Louis Vuitton travel bag.

You will be amazed to know the price of Deepika's travel bag. The fashionista was carrying a travel bag worth Rs. 1,22,860. It was a Louis Vuitton's carryall bag coated with canvas and VVN for 1730 USD.

Deepika who is now opting for bold couture, sported an oversized grey turtleneck with some high waist grey trousers with flared bottoms. The Padmaavat actress who departed for her hometown Bangalore, was carrying a brown handbag and a Louis Vuitton duffel bag as a part of her luggage. She kept her look minimal with a messy bun and completed it with some oversized brown sunglasses and tan brown shoes.

Photos by Viral Bhayani

On work front, Deepika will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar directorial 'Chhapaak,' playing the role of an acid attack survivor alongside actor Vikrant Massey. She also announced her next project as Draupadi, a different perspective from the narrative of Mahabharata.

