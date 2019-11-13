Deepika's ravishing RED pictures are making Ranveer excited and hungry!

Ranveer commented on the picture with the same caption. He wrote, “My spirit colour", "Yes! All of the above are happening to me right now", and "The colour of Passion hayye"

The couple will be celebrating their first wedding anniversary tomorrow. According to reports, “Deepika and Ranveer are going to celebrate their anniversary in the most beautiful and private manner. Ranveer and Deepika will be leaving town today and they would be heading first to Tirupati and then to Amritsar with their entire family to seek blessings. On the 14th of November, they will be at Tirupati visiting the Balaji and the Padmavati temple and then fly to Amritsar to visit the Golden Temple on the 15th of November. The entire family will fly back to Mumbai on the 15th.”

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh dated for six years before getting married. The couple has worked together in several films including Ram Leela, Finding Fanny, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. They will be next starring in Kabir Khan‘s ’83.