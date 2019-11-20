Deepika Padukone to co-produce Karan Johar’s next venture

Just a day back, at the trailer launch event of Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Good Newwz, producer Karan Johar emphasised that Dharma Productions believed in complete pay parity between men and women and also revealed that a leading Bollywood actress was soon to get a co-producer title in one the banner’s upcoming projects.

As reported by a portal, the A-lister in question is none other than Deepika Padukone. We already know that Deepika is going to be a part of Kapoor & Sons director Shakun Batra’s new film, which is supposedly a romantic film, but not a regular one. Earlier, at this year’s JIO MAMI Movie Mela, the actor had shed a little light on her new project.