Deepika Padukone - Ranveer Singh To Be The First Guests On Koffee With Karan Season 8? Here's What We Know

Less than a week away before Season 8 of Koffee With Karan begins brewing new gossip, relationships and friendships on filmmaker Karan Johar's coveted couch, buzz is that the inaugral episode of the new season is likely to feature superstars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

The two actors were last seen together in the song Current Laga Re in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus and prior to that they starred in Kabir Khan's 83.

In what could prove to be a casting coup for Karan, the couple will make their first ever appearance as a couple on the show.

This is a sweet predicament as over the seasons, fans have seen the relationship between both actors progress from rumoured lovebirds to becoming life-long partners. While they always made appearances in the past with other actors, their relationship has always been a point of discussion through their respective episodes.

The couple apparently brought the same energy on the sets of the show while filming their episode. Those who have been a witness to the shoot have vouched for their candour and affection.

In the past, Ranveer has graced the show with Anushka Sharma (S3), Arjun Kapoor (S4), Ranbir Kapoor (S5), Akshay Kumar (S6) and Alia Bhatt (S7). On the contrary Deepika has appeared with Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan (S2), Sonam Kapoor (S3), Priyanka Chopra Jonas (S4) and Alia Bhatt (S6).

On the work front

Both Deepika and Ranveer are currently filming for Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. While Ranveer will essay his extended cameo as Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba, Deepika Padukone debut in Shetty's cop universe as a brutal and violent cop Shakti Shetty. It is also being said Rohit and lead actor Ajay Devgn have already shot for their episode on KWK, before heading to Hyderabad for the shoot of the film.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)