Throwback: Like Singham Again, Deepika Padukone's First Look From Padmaavat Was Unveiled On The First Day Of Navratri

With her first look from Singham Again as Shakti Shetty causing a nationwide rage on the first day of Navratri, Deepika Padukone has set hearts racing as she teams up with her Chennai Express director Rohit Shetty after more than a decade for their second outing together.

Sporting a hysterical laugh which introduces her character as the most brutal and violent cop in the director's cop universe, fans cannot keep calm to see what shades does Deepika reveal in the much-anticipated Independence Day 2024 release, which will also star Ajay Devgn as the lead. The film will also witness special cameos from Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh.

Sharing her first look, Rohit penned a tribute to his character which symbolises woman power. His caption reads, "NAARI SITA KA BHI ROOP HAI AUR DURGA KA BHI... MEET THE MOST BRUTAL AND VIOLENT OFFICER OF OUR COP UNIVERSE… SHAKTI SHETTY... MY LADY SINGHAM… DEEPIKA PADUKONE."

Deepika's first look at Rani Padmavati from Padmaavat

This isn't the first time that Deepika's first look from a film is unveiled on the first day of Navratri. Back in 2017, the actress made the nation sit up and take notice of her regal and elegant demeanour as Rani Padmavati from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat, that was also officially revealed on account of the first day of Navratri.

Taking to her X account, formerly known as Twitter, she had written, “Devi sthapana ke shubh avsar pe miliye Rani Padmavati se.” Her unibrowed look had the netizens gushing over her arresting beauty.

Padmaavat also starred Ranveer as Alauddin Khilji, Shahid Kapoor as Rawal Ratan Singh, Aditi Rao Hydari as Mehrunisa and Jim Sarbh as Malik Kafur.

