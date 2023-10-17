Deepika Padukone Flaunts New Hair In Hot Backless Top & Fans Can't Keep Calm!

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 17, 2023
Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone made everyone skip a beat as she stepped out in the city on Monday night
Photos by Varinder Chawla
The actress flaunted her new hair and sent her fans into a tizzy
She left everyone gasping for breath in her black backless top which she paired with baggy jeans
Netizens couldn't help but drool over Deepika's new look
"She looks so young and hot," netizens commented under her photos
The actress posed for the paparazzi as she visited a posh restaurant in the city with her friend and hairstylist Yianni Tsapatori
The actress will be next seen playing a fearless lady cop in Singham Again
