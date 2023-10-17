Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif Jet Off From Mumbai For National Awards

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 17, 2023
Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif were seen taking off to Delhi on Tuesday morning for the National Awards
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Alia looked fresh as a daisy in a white salwar suit
She looked radiant sans makeup in the morning sun
Ranbir, on the other hand, kept it low-key in a black hoodie
He struck his signature thumbs up pose as the paps wished the couple a good morning
Alia and Ranbir were followed by none other than actress Katrina Kaif
Katrina was all smiles as she waved at the paps
While it is unknown if Katrina was on the same flight with Alia and Ranbir, the timing and destination was definitely common
Filmmaker Karan Johar too was seen jetting off to Delhi for the National Awards ceremony
He was accompanied by Dharma CEO Apoorva Mehta
