Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Make FIRST Appearance With Newborn Baby Girl As They Step Out Of Mumbai Hospital (VIDEO)

Bollywood power couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on September 8. And on Sunday, September 15, they made their first public appearance with their little one since her birth as they stepped out of the hospital in Mumbai and took their daughter home.

The paparazzi erupted with joy as Deepika and Ranveer stepped out of HN Reliance hospital in the city with their bundle of joy. The duo were photographed leaving the hospital with their newborn daughter, with Padukone, wearing oversized glasses, seated in the back of the car.

It was on February 29 that Deepika and Ranveer had announced they were set to welcome their first child, six years after their marriage. The couple has been together for over 10 years now, as they dated for seven years before getting married in 2018.

On September 7, Deepika was admitted to the HN Reliance hospital, and on September 8, the couple shared a joint note on their Instagram handle which read, "Welcome Baby Girl! 8.9.2024."

As soon as they broke the good news, fans and friends flooded social media with congratulatory wishes. "Laxmi aayi hai! The queen is here!!" Ranveer's best friend Arjun Kapoor gushed, while Alia dropped a series of emotional and heart emojis under the post.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora, Parineeti Chopra, Kriti Sanon, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Shraddha Kapoor, and others also congratulated the new couple.

On the work front, Deepika will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again as Shakti Shetty, the first female of the 'cop universe'. The film has already wrapped up the shoot and the actress will now reportedly be on a maternity break until March 2025.

Ranveer, who is currently shooting for Aditya Dhar's untitled next, has wrapped up chunks of his part in the film, and will stay by his wife and newborn daughter for the next few days.