Fake! Deepika Padukone's AI-Generated Photos With Newborn Daughter From Hospital Go Viral

Bollywood’s power couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, were blessed with a baby girl on September 8. The joyous news of their first child was shared by the couple on social media. Within no time the post was flooded with congratulatory messages from celebrities and fans alike. However, alongside the outpouring of love, several AI-generated photos of Deepika with her newborn daughter have gone viral.

The photos show Deepika lying on a hospital bed, cradling her baby. The actress is all smiles in the fake pictures as she holds the baby in her arms. It gives an impression of an authentic post-birth moment, however, the photos are AI-generated.

While congratulating the new parents, several social media users shared the photos, believing them to be real. Take a look:

Congrats to the power couple Deepika & Ranveer Singh on their beautiful baby girl! 🌟✨ May she bring endless joy and sparkle to your lives! 💖#DeepikaPadukone

BabySinghPadukone pic.twitter.com/JPEDAWpdcg — 𝑩𝒓𝒂𝒊𝒏𝑩𝒊𝒕𝒆𝒔 (@PublicHaiHum) September 8, 2024

Deepika and Ranveer have not shared any pictures with their daughter yet. It remains to be seen whether they will share official photos of the baby in the near future or will they not reveal the face of their daughter anytime soon. Meanwhile, fans continue to celebrate the new chapter of the couple's lives and eagerly await more updates from the duo.

On Sunday, the couple shared a joint statement on their social media handle announcing the birth of their little one. "Welcome Baby Girl! 8.9.2024. Deepika & Ranveer," the announcement read.

Deepika Padukone was admitted at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre in Mumbai on Saturday afternoon (September 7), where she gave birth to her baby.

A few days ago, the couple broke the internet with their pregnancy shoot.

Deepika and Ranveer got married in an intimate affair at Lake Como, Italy, in November 2018, after dating for almost seven years. It was in February this year that they announced they were expecting their first child together.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will be next in Singham Again, as the first lady cop in Rohit Shetty's 'cop universe'. She was last seen with Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas in Kalki 2898 AD. On the other hand, Ranveer has Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 with Kiara Advani in the pipeline.