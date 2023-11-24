Deepika Padukone Addresses Criticism On The Overpricing Of Her Skin Care Range: Says, 'We Stay True To Who We Are'

Deepika Padukone created a rage in the beauty industry following the launch of her skin care brand 82E in 2022. Since then, her skin care range has seen an expansion with new launches surfacing every quarter. Despite numerous critical reviews coming her way over the pricing of her products, which many beauty enthusiasts deemed very steep, the actress reaffirmed that she is one of the first to try the products before they head for clinical trials.

In an exclusive interaction with CNBC-TV 18, the actress confessed, “If I am selling you a Rs 2,500 product, then rest assured I am also using it everyday. The way we have been able to build our brand is by being consistent and true to who we are. That’s how we have been able to grow a successful brand in the past one year and we will continue to do that.”

The 37-year old actress confessed to being the first to try all the products herself. “I am the guinea pig. I am absolutely the first one in the system to try out anything even before it goes into clinical trials or dermatological trials. I try them first. I try them for at least a week of not more, sometimes it goes on for a couple of months depending on what my feedback is and then when I give a green signal is when it goes into clinical trials.”

Deepika acknowledged that she isn't new to trolling as it is an integral aspect of being a celebrity. She shares, “And as far celebrity brands or celebrities in general getting backlash or getting trolled, it’s a part of what we do and I think as long as you put your head down and you keep going, as long as you true and honest to what you do, I think you will always move ahead of the tide.”

AT THE WORK FRONT

Deepika has experienced a dynamic 2023 with consecutive successes in Pathaan and Jawan. Looking ahead to 2024, she is set for the release of Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin. The film features an ensemble cast including Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani in pivotal roles.