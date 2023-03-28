Dasara actor Nani has a ‘special’ love for Bollywood, wants to work with THESE actors

Dasara actor Nani | Photo File

Telugu superstar Nani is currently busy as the promotions for his upcoming film ‘Dasara’ is going on in full swing. Amid the events and interviews, he has expressed his desire to work with a Bollywood actress do you know who it is? It’s none other than Pathaan actress Deepika Padukone. Yes, you read that right!

In a recent media conversation, Nani revealed that he wishes to collaborate with actress Deepika Padukone and director Rajkumar Hirani

Here’s what he said

In a recent interview, Nani said that he would love to share the screen with Deepika Padukone, who he believes is a marvellous actress. He also expressed his admiration for Aamir Khan and said that he would love to work with him someday.

Furthermore, Nani revealed that he is a big fan of Rajkumar Hirani's films and hopes to work with him soon.

The talented actor also spoke about his wife Anjana's love for his movies. He mentioned that she always watches his films on the release date with the crowd and loves to watch them.

Nani also talked about his upcoming project, which will be a complete contrast to 'Dasara'. He will be playing the role of a father to a 6-year-old girl, and the movie will have a different setup and storyline.

Nani’s Professional front

Nani has already made a name for himself in the Telugu film industry with his impressive performances in movies like 'Ashta Chamma', 'Eega', and 'Jersey'.

Nani's fans are eagerly awaiting the release of 'Dasara', which is set to hit theatres soon. With his talent and passion for acting, it's no wonder that the Telugu superstar is already making waves in the film industry.

We can only hope that his wish to work with Deepika Padukone and Rajkumar Hirani comes true soon, and we get to witness their magic on the big screen.