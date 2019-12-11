Darbar: Suniel Shetty's first look from Rajnikanth starrer will remind you of 'Main Hoon Na'

Suniel Shetty has played antagonist in various movies, but his negative role in Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Main Hoon Na' is well remembered by fans. Bringing back the Major Raghavan feels, Suniel's first look as villain in Rajnikanth's 'Darbar is finally out!

A day before Rajnikanth's birthday, Suniel's first look wearing a pony on his grey hair in the movie was revealed. The look is exactly to the one he donned for his character in 'Main Hoon Na' and here's the proof.