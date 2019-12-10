Actor Suniel Shetty to be NADA's brand ambassador

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty was appointed as the brand ambassador of the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) on Tuesday.

NADA along with the All India Football Federation (AIFF) recently conducted anti-doping awareness workshops for all footballers.

The mass athlete awareness program against doping, which is a NADA educational programme, is set to be a regular fixture from 2019-20 onwards.

The NADA-designed programme introduced to Indian football for the first time was held in November 2019.

Dr Shyam Kumar Adapa, Regional Coordinator, NADA, stressed that the primary objective of the workshop was to raise awareness amongst the athletes who represent the country internationally and to achieve a 'dope-free' sport.

"The main aim of this seminar is to achieve a dope-free sport. It was focused to bring awareness on recent updates of WADA code amongst the junior teams and the senior team as well," AIFF had quoted Adapa as saying.

He stressed that one hour every month should be dedicated to this kind of workshop, which will, in turn, keep the athletes "updated with the latest knowledge on anti-doping".

NADA is looking forward to covering all sporting federations at least once a month.