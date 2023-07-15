Cyrus Broacha Calls Bigg Boss OTT 2 'Failed Social Experiment': 'It Was Like Concentration Camp, I've Come Back From Hell'

Renowned video jockey Cyrus Broacha recently participated in the second installment of the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss OTT', which is being hosted by superstar Salman Khan this year. Though Cyrus was among the most senior members in the house, he recently exited the show citing "an emergency in the family".

Post his exit, Cyrus had maintained radio silence on his stint on the show. However, he has now finally opened up on his experience inside the 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' house, and he has likened it to a concentration camp.

Cyrus called the show a "failed social experiment", and went on to say that living inside the 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' house was like living in hell.

'Food was terrible, sleeping hours horrible'

Cyrus took to his own podcast and shared his experience inside the 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' house. He stated that the food inside the house was "terrible" and the sleeping hours were horrible. He went on to say that he was constantly sleep deprived and could not get more than three hours of sleep at night.

"It was like a concentration camp where people were friendly, that’s the only difference," he stated.

Cyrus also said how Salman asked him why was he not sharing his opinions on the show when he had so many of them on his podcast. "I was like ‘Have you met these guys?'," he said.

Cyrus Broacha's eviction

During the last Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman had announced that the show has been extended by two more weeks.

It was then that Bigg Boss announced that Cyrus would not be continuing the show due to some family emergency.

"We regret to inform you that Cyrus Broacha had to take an emergency exit from Bigg Boss OTT 2 due to a sudden medical emergency in the family. As per Cyrus and his family’s request, we request you to allow privacy and understanding during this difficult period. Further details regarding the show will be shared in due course," a statement by Jio Cinema read.

