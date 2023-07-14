Bigg Boss OTT 2: Twitter Erupts In Laughter As Elvish Yadav & Avinash Sachdev Engage In Hilarious Verbal Spat

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, viewers will witness a hilarious showdown between contestants Avinash Sachdev and Elvish Yadav.

The fiery exchange began after Elvish won a sponsor task on Thursday, and it seemed like he was looking for an opportunity to provoke Avinash.

ELVISH CALLS AVINASH 'BEWKOOF KA BACHCHA'

Avinash lost his cool and accused Elvish of coveting his coffee. Elvish responded with a sarcastic remark, suggesting that Avinash should have offered him the coffee instead. Ignoring Avinash's dismissive gesture, Elvish casually referred to Avinash as 'bewakoof ka bachcha' (son of a fool) as he walked away.

Not one to back down, Avinash confronted Elvish and warned him not to bring his father into the argument. Elvish cheekily retorted, claiming that Avinash already knew he was a fool.

Avinash, perplexed by the insult, questioned Elvish's motive. Unfazed, Elvish responded, "You can also call me that...but you are one. I will repeat it three more times."

NETIZENS UNABLE TO HOLD THEIR LAUGHTER

As the verbal sparring continued, the internet couldn't help but burst into laughter over the amusing exchange between Avinash and Elvish.

Most viewers found themselves siding with Elvish, with one fan even remarking, "He truly is the son of a fool." Another viewer applauded Elvish for stirring up the commotion, stating, "Elvish bhai has just blown it away."

Some social media users joined in on the fun, questioning when exactly Elvish had dragged Avinash's father into the argument.

Others clarified that 'bewakoof ka bachcha' wasn't an offensive term. A comment even criticized Avinash for overreacting, suggesting that he was trying too hard to prove himself capable of fighting with male contestants.

Amidst the chaos, Avinash also took a jab at Elvish, telling him not to speak like a woman. Elvish swiftly responded, telling Avinash to go hide his face behind a tree and enjoy his share of the spotlight.

