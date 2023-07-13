Bigg Boss OTT 2 July 13 LIVE Updates: Elvish Yadav & Aashika Bhatia's Wildcard Entry, Manisha Rani IS The New Captain

Bigg Boss OTT July 13 (Day 26) episode begins with contestants waking up to the Bigg Boss anthem & Pooja Bhatt enjoying her tea in the garden area.

Kitchen Conversation

Falaq Naaz discusses avoiding kitchen duty due to clashes with thankless individuals.

Manisha Rani engages in vegetable preparation and flirts with Jad Hadid, expressing her appreciation for his presence.

Flirting & Cheek Kisses

Bebika Dhurve shares negative remarks about Abhishek Malhan with Pooja Bhatt, who agrees.

Jad compliments Bebika and Pooja, kissing their cheeks, leading to Bebika suggesting he does the same in front of Manisha.

Manisha and Bebika cook together, with Jad playfully kissing Bebika's cheek, while Manisha asks him to refrain from doing so.

Surprise Entry & Meme Game

Avinash Sachdev shaves his beard, which makes housemates joke that he is the new wildcard entry.

Avinash discusses his surprise at Jiya's choice, while Jiya explains her decision to repay a debt.

Bigg Boss gathers the housemates, and Manisha and Avinash are sent to the activity room, where they meet YouTube personalities Aashika Bhatiya and Elvish Yadav.

The task involves creating meme captions for a picture, with Manisha declared the winner by the judges.

Manisha Rani IS The New Captain

Manisha is declared the new captain of the house by Bigg Boss.

Jiya and Abhishek discuss their discomfort with Jad's interactions with Bebika, while Jad defends his actions, stating he has cleared things with her.

Falaq engages in a verbal fight with Manisha, urging her not to mention her name, while Avi expresses disappointment in the unfair confrontation.

The Wildcard Entry

The doorbell rings, sparking excitement among contestants who speculate about Elvish and Aashika entering as wildcards. However, Falaq, who looks unpleased, shows a rude gesture.

Elvish & Aashika enter BB house as wildcard entries.

Pooja reveals to Elvish that Bebika has a crush on him, citing her compliments as evidence of her interest.

Abhishek advises Elvish to bond with everyone except Bebika.

Despite this, Manisha encourages Bebika to flirt with Elvish. Elvish, on the other hand, calls Bebika ‘Aunty’ and Pooja Bhatt ‘Taiji’. Bebika is also seen doing Elvish's hand reading and telling things about him.

Insecurities & Kitchen Duties

Bebika and Jad feel insecure, thinking Elvish is already aligned with the opposing group.

Pooja advises them not to make assumptions, reminding them that alliances can change within the house.

The girls refuse to take on cooking duties, prompting Manisha to threaten to assign the task to the boys who would make inedible food.

Abhishek's SMART Response To Falaq

Pooja convinces Bebika to take on the responsibility of lunch duty.

Manisha assigns breakfast to Jiya and dinner to Falaq.

Avinash, Falaq, and Jiya urge Abhi not to assist Manisha, but Abhishek defends his decision by citing past assistance of how Jiya received help from Avinash.

Jiya, Abhishek, Falaq Laugh At Elvish

Elvish and Aashika agree on a sleeping arrangement, while Avinash and Jiya jokingly refer to Elvish as a mix of Bebika and Puneet Superstar.

Jiya confronts Abhishek when he is conversing with Elvish, leading Elvish to ask Abhi to choose between them.

Jiya, Avi, and Falaq talk bad about Elvish when he starts spending time with Manisha and Bebika.

Abhishek, Jiya, and Falaq endlessly mock and tease Elvish during the night. When he arrives to sleep, they all leave outside and burst into laughter. Bebika wakes up Elvish and informs him about their actions.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 July 13, 2023 episode ends