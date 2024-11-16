Crew Member On Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa Passes Away After Suffering An Electric Shock

Led by Rupali Ganguly, Star Plus’ Anupamaa has been one of the most loved shows on the channel. Topping the TRP charts week after week, a tragic incident took place on the sets of Gaurav Khanna and Rupali Ganguly’s show today.

According to media reports, a crew member tragically passed away on the sets of the show today. As per reports, a camera assistant, hailing from Bihar, suffered an electric shock after a short circuit on the sets of the show. As a result of which, the assistant could not be saved and immediately passed away. The entire cast and crew of the show has been mourning the tragic demise of the said crew member.

For the uninformed, the story of Rupali and Gaurav’s Anupamaa revolves around the life of Anupamaa who has been separated from her daughter Aadhya. While the show recently underwent a generation leap, post which, new characters were introduced in the show. Post the generation leap, Gaurav Khanna missing from the show has created a lot of buzz amidst the viewers.