Crash Landing On You’s Hyun Bin Turns Photographer For Wife Son Ye-jin; See Pics

South Korean superstar couple Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin, celebrated for their magnetic on-screen chemistry in the hit K-drama 'Crash Landing on You', have once again set fans' hearts aflutter with their delightful antics.

Ye Jin, known for her radiant smile, took to Instagram this Tuesday (August 29) to share a series of endearing snapshots that not only showcased her infectious charm but also gave a glimpse into her relationship with her husband actor.

SON YE-JIN SHARES PHOTOS FROM THEIR DAY OUT

In the snapshots, Ye-Jin sported a variety of chic outfits that effortlessly accentuated her elegance.

The pair of sunglasses and bucket hat complemented her cheerful demeanour as she posed against backdrops ranging from golf carts to picturesque lakesides.

Clearly the subject of these captures, she humorously teased her spouse’s burgeoning 'photography skills'.

Fans and followers of the couple couldn't help but join in on the light-hearted fun, showering the post with comments and playful banter.

HYUN BIN & SON YE-JIN'S LOVE LIFE

The affectionate exchange between the couple didn't go unnoticed. Their journey from the romantic escapades of 'Crash Landing on You' to their own real-life love story, culminating in a discreet wedding ceremony on March 31, 2022, has endeared them to millions worldwide.

The birth of their first child last November further cemented their status as an adored power couple.

