Covid-19 vaccine: YRF begins 2nd vaccination drive for Bollywood technicians

Mumbai: Yash Raj Films has initiated the second phase of the vaccination drive that will have thousands of workers from the Hindi film fraternity get their first and second jabs of the Covid-19 vaccine. Filmmaker Aditya Chopra had pledged to inoculate as many people as possible from the film fraternity so that the Mumbai movie industry bounces back quickly, and daily wage earners return to work.

Akshaye Widhani, Senior Vice President of Yash Raj Films, confirmed this development. He said: "Vaccinating the workers of the industry is of prime importance to YRF. We want the industry to bounce back completely and above all, the workers to have financial stability."

Advertisement

Widhwani added, 'The second phase of our vaccination drive will make thousands of daily wage earners double vaccinated and also aid in inoculating many more." In June, Aditya opened the doors to the studios for the first phase of YRF's vaccination drive for the industry that inoculated close to 5,000 workers.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 07:36 AM IST