YRF to release 'Veer Zara', 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' and other classics without any fee at PVR, INOX and Cinepolis this Diwali

In October, Yash Raj Film celebrated its 50 years and marked the birth anniversary of the legendary filmmaker.

On the occasion of the golden jubilee anniversary of the production house that is popularly known for its romantic dramas and colorful palette, YRF's head honcho Aditya Chopra said that 'the secret of YRF 50 are the PEOPLE' and extended thanks to the entire industry.

He noted, "The ACTORS who bared their souls through their performances. The DIRECTORS who crafted the films to perfection. The WRITERS who created memorable stories. The MUSIC DIRECTORS and LYRICISTS who gave us songs that became part of our lives..." Extending his gratitude, Aditya added, "These PEOPLE are the secret of our 50-year success..."

He further thanked every person ever associated with YRF and added that he would love to be part of Bollywood in his every lifetime.