YRF to release 'Veer Zara', 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' and other classics without any fee at PVR, INOX and Cinepolis this Diwali

Cinema halls have reopened after seven months lockdown imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While the government has announced reopening of theatres with 50% occupancy, cinema owners and exhibitors are still struggling to bounce back in business, owing to the lack of new content, the fear of coronavirus and more.
Amid this, Yash Raj Films has decided to bring back the missing magic of big Bollywood entertainers, by re-releasing classics like 'Veer Zara', 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi', 'Sultan', 'Ek Tha Tiger', 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' and more, this Diwali, without charging any fee. This is being done to lure people back into the theatres.
Sharing the news, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#YRF IMPORTANT DEVELOPMENT... #YRF will release its films - without charging any fee - at #PVR, #INOX, #Cinepolis this #Diwali [12-19 Nov 2020] to bring audiences back... Films include classics + recent titles [#VeerZaara, #RNBDJ, #ETT, #JTHJ, #Sultan, #Mardaani] #50yearsofYRF"
In October, Yash Raj Film celebrated its 50 years and marked the birth anniversary of the legendary filmmaker.
On the occasion of the golden jubilee anniversary of the production house that is popularly known for its romantic dramas and colorful palette, YRF's head honcho Aditya Chopra said that 'the secret of YRF 50 are the PEOPLE' and extended thanks to the entire industry.
He noted, "The ACTORS who bared their souls through their performances. The DIRECTORS who crafted the films to perfection. The WRITERS who created memorable stories. The MUSIC DIRECTORS and LYRICISTS who gave us songs that became part of our lives..." Extending his gratitude, Aditya added, "These PEOPLE are the secret of our 50-year success..."
He further thanked every person ever associated with YRF and added that he would love to be part of Bollywood in his every lifetime.