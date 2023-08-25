Composer Uttam Singh Slams Gadar 2 Director Anil Sharma For Using His Songs Without Consent |

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel-starrer Gadar 2 is running well at the box office and has managed to make big numbers. However, now the makers of the movie have landed in trouble after music composer Uttam Singh slammed the director, Anil Sharma, for including his hit tracks Main Nikla Gaddi Leke and Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava in the second part without his consent.

Talking about the same, Uttam told Amar Ujala that Anil Sharma did not approach him for the music of Gadar 2, and he does not have a habit of calling and asking for work. He added, "They have used two of my songs in the film, and I have also heard that they have used the background music that I composed. They should at least have the etiquette to ask me once and talk to me before using my songs in the film." Mithoon has composed the music for the sequel.

Meanwhile, it was recently announced that Gadar will be having a special screening at the new Parliament for Lok Sabha members. Sharing the news, Anil Sharma took to X and wrote, "ASP is thrilled to get an email about screening #gadar2 in the new Parliament building at Balayogi auditorium for three days beginning today (August 25), for members n vice president .. n others. What an honour for Team #gadar2."

Gadar 2 is now moving towards the ₹500 crore mark at the box office.

