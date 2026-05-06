Citadel Season 2 Review: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Richard Madden, Stanley Tucci Starrer Is A Spy Saga Still Searching For Its Soul |

Title: Citadel Season 2

Directors: Joe Russo, David Weil, Greg Yaitanes

Cast: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci

Where: Prime Video

Rating: 3 Stars

Some shows enter quietly; others kick the door down wearing a designer trench coat and carrying enough explosives to bankrupt a small nation. Citadel Season 2 belongs firmly to the latter category. After the mixed reception to its first outing, the espionage juggernaut returns with renewed determination, leaning harder into large-scale spectacle while hoping viewers overlook storytelling beats that still feel familiar.

The season finds Mason Kane, Nadia Sinh and Bernard Orlick once again dragged into an international crisis threatening civilisation in the way only fictional spy agencies can manage before breakfast. The narrative races across England, Germany, France and Italy, stitching together conspiracies, betrayals, hidden identities and dangerous technology.

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There is no shortage of ambition. The scale is grand, the stakes permanently inflated, and the action arrives with the punctuality of tax notices. Shootouts erupt with relentless enthusiasm, glass shatters on cue, bullets are dispensed like complimentary mints, and nearly every corridor appears contractually obliged to host some form of high-stakes confrontation.

Yet beneath all this orchestrated mayhem lies a familiar problem. For all its globe-trotting urgency, the plot often feels assembled from spy-thriller leftovers. Secret chips, shadow organisations, fractured loyalties and catastrophic weapons are polished to a high gloss, but not necessarily renewed with fresh imagination.

Still, the pacing rarely collapses. Even when the writing turns predictable, the series moves with enough velocity to prevent prolonged boredom.

Actors’ Performance

Priyanka Chopra Jonas remains the show’s strongest asset, carrying Nadia with physical conviction and emotional authority while injecting sincerity into material often more interested in detonations than introspection. Her action scenes are crisp, controlled and persuasive.

Richard Madden as Mason performs with curious restraint, as though perpetually one existential crisis away from needing a holiday rather than another mission. He is effective, though not especially magnetic.

The scene-stealer is Stanley Tucci, whose amused sharpness as Bernard keeps the proceedings from sinking into excessive melodrama. Supporting players, including Jack Reynor and Lina El Arabi, do what they can with limited material, though the writing rarely grants them enough depth to leave a lasting impression.

Music and Aesthetics

The production values remain lavish to the point of excess. This is prestige action cinema masquerading as television. Frames are sleek, expansive and meticulously choreographed, though often drenched in moody darkness, as if every nation in Europe has collectively misplaced its lighting department.

The sound design does what spy thrillers demand: thunderous impacts, metallic crashes and enough sonic aggression to remind audiences that subtlety was not invited.

FPJ Verdict

Season 2 course-corrects without fully reinventing itself, delivering polished visuals, committed performances and intermittent thrills. Entertaining enough for a binge, though hardly distinctive or particularly memorable.