CinemaScope: Revisiting the cycling match between Ashok Kumar and Janki Dass

At that moment, some noise was heard made by the youngsters waiting for an autograph from the great Ashok Kumar. Dass at once thought of an idea and approached them, making a promise that he will get them the autograph provided they agree to do as he says. The group agreed right away and then Dass explained what they need to do while entering the make-up room. As he went back, they all followed him, shouting for the autograph from the great cycling champion Janki Dass. Kumar was shocked by the ignorance of the youngsters towards the star. Noticing him getting uncomfortable, Dass calmed down the fans, introducing them to Ashok Kumar, the iconic personality of Hindi cinema, and requested them to take his autograph first.

The group got what they wanted and quickly left after getting two autographs instead of one. As they left the room, Kumar came to Dass and said, “Don’t be modest, Janki Dass. Sportsmen are sportsmen, while film stars are mere entertainers.” He then began jogging on the spot and asked, “Do you think this is a sound mind in a sound body?” Hearing the question, Dass knew he was very close to his aim and took the opportunity throwing in the idea of having a friendly competition to prove the sound body and mind.