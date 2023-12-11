 Chiranjeevi Visits KCR At Hyderabad Hospital After Latter's Hip Replacement Surgery; Visuals Surface
In the videos, Chiranjeevi is seen greeting the former CM with folded hands and enquiring about his health

Sachin TUpdated: Monday, December 11, 2023, 07:14 PM IST
Megastar Chiranjeevi visited former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Hyderabad hospital where he underwent hip replacement surgery following a fall on December 7. Several videos of the actor arriving at Yashoda hospital have been doing the rounds on social media.

In the videos, the 68-year-old actor is seen greeting the former CM with folded hands and enquiring about his health. He also met the doctor and interacted with him.

Take a look at the videos here:

Upon learning about KCR's surgery, Chiranjeevi took to his official X (formerly known as Twitter) account and penned a note wishing for his speedy recovery.

"Deeply pained to learn about the injury suffered by Sri KCR garu! Wishing him a successful surgery and a very speedy recovery," he posted on December 8.

