Chiranjeevi Visits KCR At Hyderabad Hospital After Latter's Hip Replacement Surgery; Visuals Surface...

Megastar Chiranjeevi visited former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Hyderabad hospital where he underwent hip replacement surgery following a fall on December 7. Several videos of the actor arriving at Yashoda hospital have been doing the rounds on social media.

In the videos, the 68-year-old actor is seen greeting the former CM with folded hands and enquiring about his health. He also met the doctor and interacted with him.

Megastar Chiranjeevi paid visit to KCR after hip replacement surgery at Yashoda hospital pic.twitter.com/fUs2KQhOR0 — Naveena (@TheNaveena) December 11, 2023

Upon learning about KCR's surgery, Chiranjeevi took to his official X (formerly known as Twitter) account and penned a note wishing for his speedy recovery.

"Deeply pained to learn about the injury suffered by Sri KCR garu! Wishing him a successful surgery and a very speedy recovery," he posted on December 8.