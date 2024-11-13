Children’s Day 2024: Jr NTR To Alia Bhatt, Child Actors Who Became Stars

Alia Bhatt and Jr NTR |

On Children’s Day, as we celebrate the joys and innocence of childhood, it’s the perfect moment to look back at the early journeys of some of our favourite stars who began their path to stardom as child actors. Long before their names lit up the screens and fans cheered for their blockbuster performances, these actors were just kids, stepping onto sets. Acting wasn’t just a craft they picked up later; it’s something they grew up with, exploring movie sets as young stars, learning the ropes, and giving glimpses of the talent that would someday captivate millions. From NTR Jr. to Hrithik Roshan, let’s take a look at the childhood beginnings of some of today’s biggest actors.

Before NTR Jr. became Man of Masses for the fans, he made his debut as a child actor in Brahmarshi Viswamitra (1991). But it was his performance as Lord Rama in Ramayanam (1997) that truly showcased his talent. This mythological drama was celebrated nationwide, and even ended up winning the National Film Award for Best children’s film. His portrayal of Rama was so impactful that it’s remembered fondly by fans to this day.

Aamir Khan’s first steps in film were as a young boy in Yaadon Ki Baaraat (1973), directed by Nasir Hussain. He also appeared in Madhosh (1974). While his early roles were small, they introduced him to the magic of movies long before he transformed into one of Bollywood’s biggest stars. These early experiences certainly contributed to the finesse and dedication he’s known for.

Alia Bhatt got her first taste of acting in Sangharsh (1999), where she played the younger version of Preity Zinta’s character. Even as a child, Alia’s performance had a spark that hinted at her potential, which she has since realised with memorable roles in films like Raazi, and Gangubai Kathiawadi etc. Her journey from that small role to leading lady is one of Bollywood’s great success stories.

Hrithik first appeared on screen as a child actor in Aasha (1980) and Bhagwan Dada (1986). Growing up on set, he developed a passion for cinema that would later fuel his rise to fame. His breakout as a lead in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai (2000) showed just how far he’d come since his child actor days, transforming him into an actor with his undeniable charisma and dance skills.

Thalapathy Vijay’s cinematic journey began in the 1980s, acting in the film Vetri directed by S. A. Chandrasekar. Some of his early films include Kudumbam (1984), Vasantha Raagam (1986), Sattam Oru Vilayaattu (1987), and Ithu Engal Neethi (1988). He gradually moved into lead roles, building a fanbase in Tamil cinema that adores him to this day.