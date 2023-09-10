'ChatGPT Ka Maal': Shraddha Kapoor Reacts To Fan's Poem Calling Her 'Work Of Art & Sweetheart'

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most active celebs when it comes to social media. She is known for her oh-so-relatable posts and the quirkiest of captions. She is also seen interacting with her fans quite often on Instagram, and her recent interaction with one such fan has grabbed eyeballs.

On Sunday, Shraddha took to her Instagram handle to share her routine weekend selfie, in which she flaunted her clear skin and could be seen chilling wit her pets.

As soon as she dropped the pictures, they went viral on the internet, and fans could not help but gush about how beautiful the actress looked sans makeup.

Shraddha Kapoor's hilarious reply to fan

While netizens sung praise for Shraddha, one of her fans went out of his way to write an entire poem describing her beauty and work.

"In Bollywood's dazzling realm she shines, A star whose talent brightly defines. With grace and beauty, she takes the stage, Shraddha Kapoor, in every age. Her smile, a radiant, sunlit ray, Charms hearts in every role she'll play," the fan wrote.

The fan also added, "A talented star, a true work of art, In our Bollywood world, you're a sweetheart."

As soon as he dropped the poem under her post, Shraddha, being her usual playful self, trolled the fan saying, "ChatGPT ka maal chipka rahe ho… " Her response left her fans in splits and they called her one of the goofiest actresses in B-Town.

Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming films

On the work front, Shraddha was last seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, opposite Ranbir Kapoor and it is one of the highest grossing films of the year.

The Luv Ranjan romcom was all over the news, courtesy Ranbir and Shraddha's sizzling chemistry.

Shraddha is currently busy with the shoot of Stree 2, which will reunite her with Rajkummar Rao and Pankaj Tripathi.

If reports are to be believed, she also has the biopic of astronaut Kalpana Chawla in her kitty.

