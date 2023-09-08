Shraddha Kapoor’s Love For Homemade Food In Pictures 

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 08, 2023

Shraddha asserts that it’s tough to share food, especially if you’re seated next to a lavish spread that will make one drool. 

Source: Instagram

When Shraddha relished a traditional thali during the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.

Shraddha Kapoor also loves to have unlimited Pani Puri at home, especially if it is made by her aunt and veteran actress Padmini Kolhapure.

The Stree actor also cannot resist indulging in some mouth-watering Ragda Pattice prepared by her other aunt Tejaswini Kolhapure Saraswat. 

When Shraddha Kapoor loaded her plate with every dish prepared at home and didn't shy away from posting her plate on Instagram. Have a look! 

Shraddha says Sundays call for a mandatory plate of Chole Kulcha. 

When Shraddha Kapoor simply couldn't help herself from gorging on the lip-smacking snacks at her "Ghar Wali Diwali".

With Ganesh Chaturthi around the corner, we can't help but remember the time Shraddha shared a picture of her "Ganpati Thali". Don't miss the modak! 

