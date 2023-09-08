Shraddha Kapoor’s Love For Homemade Food In Pictures 

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 08, 2023
Shraddha asserts that it’s tough to share food, especially if you’re seated next to a lavish spread that will make one drool.
Source: Instagram
When Shraddha relished a traditional thali during the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.
Source: Instagram
Shraddha Kapoor also loves to have unlimited Pani Puri at home, especially if it is made by her aunt and veteran actress Padmini Kolhapure.
Source: Instagram
The Stree actor also cannot resist indulging in some mouth-watering Ragda Pattice prepared by her other aunt Tejaswini Kolhapure Saraswat.
Source: Instagram
When Shraddha Kapoor loaded her plate with every dish prepared at home and didn't shy away from posting her plate on Instagram. Have a look!
Source: Instagram
Shraddha says Sundays call for a mandatory plate of Chole Kulcha.
Source: Instagram
When Shraddha Kapoor simply couldn't help herself from gorging on the lip-smacking snacks at her "Ghar Wali Diwali".
Source: Instagram
With Ganesh Chaturthi around the corner, we can't help but remember the time Shraddha shared a picture of her "Ganpati Thali". Don't miss the modak!
Source: Instagram