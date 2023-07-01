Charlie Puth REACTS To Risky Trend Of Fans Throwing Things At Concert: ‘Please Just Enjoy Music I Beg You' | Twitter

American Singer Charlie Ptuh recently reacted to the ongoing risky trend of throwing objects at artists during concerts. Joining the list of Bebe Rexha and Ava Max, Kelsea Ballerini was the latest one to get injured due to such incidents at the concert.

Addressing the same, Charlie took to his Twitter and urged people to end this disrespectful & dangerous trend of throwing things at performers while they are entertaining them during the show. He requested them to just enjoy music without causing any harm.

Check out the singer’s tweets attached below:

WHAT HAPPENED WITH KELSEA BALLERINI?

On Wednesday, American pop singer-songwriter Kelsea Ballerini was hit by someone present in the crowd during her concert in Boise, Idaho. A clip of the incident went viral on social media in no time, She stopped her performance mid-way to leave the stage,

Before that, she stated, “What I want to say about the thing that happened just now is I only care about keeping everyone here safe. So, if anyone here doesn’t feel safe, please let someone around you know. There is tight security here everywhere tonight.”

A CELL PHONE WAS THROWN AT BEBE REXHA

Last month, someone threw a phone at the singer during her concert at Pier 17 in Lower Manhattan. She was severely injured after the incident and her eyebrows required stitches.

The 27-year-old accused, Nicolas Malvagna was then arrested and charged with an assault case. Bebe Rexha later posted a photo of her stitches and burgeoning eye later informing her fans that she is alright now.