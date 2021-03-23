'Sorry I don't have an 8 pack': Charlie Puth hits back at bodyshamers on Twitter

Singer-songwriter Charlie Puth has hit back at internet users who tried to troll him for "not being fit" and not having an "8-pack", after his shirtless photos appeared on social media. The photos were clicked by shutterbugs as he was exiting the gym.

The 29-year-old took to Twitter and clapped back at those who called him unfit.

"Hey just a very quick reminder that it's not cool to body shame anyone. Not entirely sure what the purpose of it is. Sorry I don't have an 8 pack like damn," he wrote on the microblogging website.