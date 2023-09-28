Charlie Chopra Actor Wamiqa Gabbi Reveals She Auditioned For Dangal But Didn’t Get Through |

Current sensation of the show business, Wamiqa Gabbi is basking in the glory of her recently released show Charlie Chopra helmed by maverick writer-filmmaker Vishal Bharadwaj. The actress plays the titular in the show that was released on September 29 on an OTT platform. In an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal, Wamiqa talks about her character Charlie, how she feels to be called Vishal’s muse, and more. Excerpts:

How does it feel to be a Vishal Bharadwaj heroine?

I never manifested to be his heroine, to be honest since I never thought that it would be possible for me ever to be here where I am today. When I shot for Jab We Met in my 8th standard, I used to think about whether I could also be able to make it big like star kids Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan. It has been an overwhelming journey for me so far.

Go on…

When I was in Chandigarh, I was so confident about myself and thought I would be mobbed by people whenever I landed in Mumbai. But on the contrary, I became very underconfident in the last 7-8 years during my initial years of struggle. I felt so less about myself since I was rejected a lot. Vishal sir had done films with all the big actors so I never felt that I also had a chance. To date, I have done four projects with him. The feeling is surreal.

Tell us something about your character in Charlie Chopra

She has got some swag and style for sure. For the first time in my career, I felt that I was the hero, only because of the way Vishal sir treated the character. It feels so good to headline a show and be the face of it in all possible ways. In Grahan, I wasn’t the face but they put my face on the poster. For example, in Charlie Chopra, I had shot around 45 days out of a 50-day schedule. I was the most comfortable on the sets of this show.

Do you feel that it is the right time for you to be an actor due to OTT?

Absolutely. Back in the day, I never had options. There were only films to be a part initially for me and I rejected so many big television shows that were offered to me, but to seek validation, I kept giving auditions. They used to call my parents and even offered many lakhs per month but I was least interested. It was very difficult to get through films being an outsider. I even auditioned for Dangal but I didn’t get through.

Elaborate further…

Four years ago, I did a project with Vishal sir, and post which I got so many calls and offers for shows like Jubilee, Grahan, MAI, and so on. I have no idea why Vishal sir has worked with me in Charlie Chopra for the fourth time. A lot of people call me his muse after Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Tabu. I wish he will cast me for his next theatrical directorial (laughs).

What are the plans for your birthday this year?

Charlie Chopra has just released and Khufiya is releasing on October 5, 2023, so what else I would have asked for my birthday that falls on September 29? I am eagerly waiting for the audience's reactions.