CBFC Passes Sunny Deol Starrer Batwara 1947 Without Any Cuts: Report

No Cuts For Batwara 1947? | YouTube

Rajkumar Santoshi's Batwara 1947, starring Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles, is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited films of the year. The makers have, till now, released two teasers of the movie, and both of them have received a good response. Now, according to a report in ANI, sources have stated that Batwara 1947 has been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification without any cuts. However, it is not yet known whether the film has received a 'U', 'U/A', or an 'A' certificate.

Rajkumar Santoshi & Sunny Deol Reunite

Batwara 1947 marks the comeback of the director-actor duo Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol after 30 years. They have given hits like Damini, Ghayal, and Ghatak.

Batwara 1947 Story

The Aamir Khan production venture is based on Asghar Wajahat's drama Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai. The movie is set against the backdrop of Partition and tells the story of a Muslim family that shifts from India to Lahore.

They are allotted a home in Lahore, and later the family finds out that a Hindu woman, who seems to have been abandoned by her family, is still staying in the house. The story revolves around the relationship that the Muslim family builds with the Hindu woman.

Batwara 1947 Teasers

Till now, the makers have released two teasers of the film, which have impressed the audience. Now, everyone is keen to watch the trailer of Batwara 1947.

Batwara 1947 Song

On Wednesday, the makers released the first song of the movie titled Kahaan Chale Gaye Ho Ram. The song is composed by AR Rahman and sung by Anuradha Paudwal and Shaan. Watch the song below...

Batwara 1947 Release Date

Batwara 1947 is slated to release on August 14, 2026. The film won't be getting a solo release, as Emraan Hashmi-starrer Awarapan 2 is also scheduled to hit the big screens on the same day.