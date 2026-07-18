Batwara 1947 Teaser 2: 'Blockbuster', 'Isko Bolte Hain Hard Hitting'; New Promo Of Sunny Deol-Preity Zinta Starrer Impresses Netizens - Watch

Batwara 1947 Teaser | YouTube

After Ghayal, Damini, and Ghatak, actor Sunny Deol and director Rajkumar Santoshi have teamed up for Batwara 1947, which also stars Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, and Ali Fazal. A few days ago, the makers released the first teaser of the movie, and on Saturday, the second teaser of Batwara 1947 was released.

The makers shared the teaser on social media and wrote, "His greatest battle wasn't for survival. It was for humanity. Watch #Batwara1947 in cinemas this Partition Day, 14th August (sic)." Watch the teaser below...

Netizens React To Batwara 1947 Teaser

The new teaser of Batwara 1947 has left netizens impressed. A netizen commented, "Batwara 1947 Promo looks like a deeply emotional and hard-hitting cinematic experience that revisits one of the darkest chapters in Indian history. The promo instantly creates an atmosphere of fear, pain, and hope, making it impossible to look away (sic)."

Another Instagram user wrote, "Sunny Deol + Rajkumar Santoshi great combination.. we are waiting for this movie (sic)." One more netizen commented, "Isko Bolte Hain Hard Hitting Emotionally Touched Impactfull Teaser (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Batwara 1947 Release Date

Batwara 1947 is slated to hit the big screens on August 14, 2026. The movie is all set to clash at the box office with Emraan Hashmi-starrer Awarapan 2.

The teaser of Awarapan 2 and a song have been released, and they have received a mixed response from netizens. Meanwhile, the promotional assets of Batwara 1947 have been getting a positive response. So, it will be interesting to see which movie leaves a mark at the box office.

Preity Zinta's Comeback

Well, there are surely many reasons to watch Batwara 1947, but one of the biggest reasons is Preity Zinta's comeback. The actress will be seen on the big screen in a lead role after a gap of eight years. Her last release was Bhaiaji Superhit, which also starred Sunny Deol in the lead role.