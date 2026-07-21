'More Power To All Of You': Preity Zinta Supports Sonam Wangchuk & Students Protesting In Delhi

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta extended her support to students protesting in Delhi over alleged NEET examination irregularities and has appealed to the government to begin a meaningful dialogue with educator and activist Sonam Wangchuk.

Taking to X on Tuesday (July 21), the Kal Ho Naa Ho actress shared a message expressing solidarity with the students and Wangchuk, who has been on a hunger strike for more than 20 days as part of the Cockroach Janta Party 's (CJP) ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar.

In her post, Preity wrote, "I hope our govt starts a meaningful dialogue with Sonam Wangchuk and the student bodies so his health does not deteriorate any further ! Please end your fast Sonam. Your health is as important as this fight. You and the students are fighting for the future of India and for our youth (sic)."

I hope our govt starts a meaningful dialogue with Sonam Wangchuk and the student bodies so his health does not deteriorate any further ! Please end your fast Sonam. Your health is as important as this fight. You and the students are fighting for the future of India and for our… — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) July 21, 2026

She further added, "My heartfelt & unwavering support to every student & to Sonam in this fight to uplift & upgrade our educational system. More power to all of you (sic)."

Preity Zinta's post comes as the student movement has gained momentum following the clashes during Monday's Chalo Sansad march, with growing calls for reforms in India's education system.

Preity is among several film personalities who have publicly supported the student movement after violence broke out during the Chalo Sansad march. During the protest, Delhi Police detained several demonstrators and used force to disperse crowds at multiple locations, triggering reactions on social media.

Actors Shabana Azmi and Prakash Raj joined the protesters at Jantar Mantar, while Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Dia Mirza, Sonu Sood, Vir Das, Bhumi Pednekar and Tovino Thomas have also expressed solidarity online.

Led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and backed by Wangchuk, the protests have brought together students from across the country demanding a transparent investigation into the alleged NEET irregularities, greater accountability in conducting national entrance examinations, wider education reforms and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Wangchuk has repeatedly called on the Centre to engage in dialogue with student representatives and address their concerns through institutional reforms rather than police action.

On Monday, the CJP's Chalo Sansad march was stopped as protesters attempted to move towards Parliament on the opening day of the Monsoon Session. Police used tear gas, lathi charges and anti-riot vehicles to disperse demonstrators at locations including Jantar Mantar, Shastri Bhawan, Rail Bhawan and Connaught Place.