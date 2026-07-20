Mumbai: Protest By Cockroach Janta Party Continues At Dadar's Chaityabhoomi; Police File Cases Against Organisers | VIDEO

Several protesters gathered at Chaityabhoomi in Dadar in support of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest were detained by Mumbai Police on Monday | Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil

Mumbai, July 20, 2026: The protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Chaityabhoomi in Dadar, Mumbai, in support of the ongoing agitation in Delhi, continued for the second consecutive day on Monday.

Chaityabhoomi is the cremation site and memorial of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. A large number of students and supporters, including members of the Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP), gathered at the site despite the police denying permission for the demonstration.

Police officials said the gathering was unauthorised and attempted to disperse the crowd. In some areas, police resorted to using force, while several protesting students, women and activists were taken into custody.

A woman who arrived at the protest site with her child to extend support to the agitation alleged that police did not allow them to stand near Chaityabhoomi.

Several protesters gathered at Chaityabhoomi in Dadar in support of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest were detained by Mumbai Police on Monday | Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil

“We are not being allowed to stand here. The police are asking us to move away,” she told the media. Soon after, police personnel arrived and detained her. The child accompanying her was seen crying during the incident.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: A group of students attempted to stage a protest near Chaityabhoomi in Dadar, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Anticipating the protest, the Mumbai Police had stepped up security in the area. The police detained them… pic.twitter.com/gGqBZgReZf — IANS (@ians_india) July 20, 2026

Police Register Cases

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police have registered cases against organisers of the protest held at Shivaji Park on Sunday for allegedly conducting an unauthorised gathering.

Police stated that no permission had been granted for the demonstration, which was attended by Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray in support of the CJP agitation.

A senior police official said, “The protest at Shivaji Park was held without permission. Since the organisers went ahead with the programme despite being denied approval, an FIR has been registered against them.”

According to sources, three separate cases have been registered at the Shivaji Park police station. The first case relates to organising an unauthorised meeting and protest at Shivaji Park ground.

The second concerns allegedly encouraging students and people to gather at the protest venue despite the lack of permission.

The third case relates to protesters refusing to vacate the ground even after the meeting ended and staging demonstrations at various locations in the Dadar area, leading to major traffic disruptions.

Police have not yet officially released details of the cases, and no arrests have been made so far, sources said.

Several protesters gathered at Chaityabhoomi in Dadar in support of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest were detained by Mumbai Police on Monday | Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil

Crowd Refuses To Disperse

Following the meeting, students and protesters refused to leave Shivaji Park. To prevent the situation from escalating, the Riot Control Police unit was deployed.

Despite repeated announcements through loudspeakers requesting the crowd to disperse, police faced difficulties in clearing the area. At Azad Maidan too, protesters were detained by the police.

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A similar protest planned at Chaityabhoomi on Monday, July 20, was also denied permission by the authorities. Police warned the organisers that action would be taken and an FIR would be registered if the demonstration proceeded without approval.

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