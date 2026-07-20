Mumbai: Police Detain Student Protesters Seeking Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation At Dadar's Chaityabhoomi - Video

Police detain students in Dadar. |

Mumbai: Amid the ongoing protests in the nation's capital demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, a group of students in Mumbai attempted to stage a protest near Chaityabhoomi in Dadar.

Anticipating the protest, Mumbai Police had stepped up security in the area. The police detained the students and took them to Shivaji Park Police Station for further action.

Students detained during protest

The visuals captured show the students being forcibly taken away by the police while they continued demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The visuals further show one of the students, insisting on his demand, lying on the road, following which police officials carried him to the police van.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: A group of students attempted to stage a protest near Chaityabhoomi in Dadar, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Anticipating the protest, the Mumbai Police had stepped up security in the area. The police detained them… pic.twitter.com/gGqBZgReZf — IANS (@ians_india) July 20, 2026

Political reactions continue

Meanwhile, after Sonam Wangchuk, who was protesting and demanding Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the alleged NEET paper leak, which reportedly led to the suicides of several students, was allegedly taken to a hospital by Delhi Police on Saturday, opposition leaders condemned the move.

On Monday, a clash reportedly broke out at Jantar Mantar between RPF personnel and protesters who had gathered for the CJP protest march. Visuals of the alleged lathi-charge have gone viral on social media, with several users condemning the incident.

NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule, reacting to and condemning the reported lathi-charge on protesters, wrote on her X account, “In a democracy, every citizen has the constitutional right to peacefully voice their concerns. Instead of listening to those exercising this democratic right, the reported use of force to suppress their voices is deeply unfortunate and unacceptable.”

The post further read, “Students and their parents have been peacefully raising their demands for a considerable period. Their voices deserve to be heard through meaningful dialogue, not met with force.”

Aaditya Thackeray condemns action

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray also condemned the reported lathi-charge, calling it a cowardly act by the current regime. He further wrote, “Using brutal force against the students and those standing for students, only on one issue—asking for justice against examination paper leaks.”