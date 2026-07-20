Sonam Wangchuk Ends Hunger Strike On 23rd Day As Union Minister JP Nadda Meets CJP Representatives

Educationist Sonam Wangchuk on Monday ended his 23-day hunger strike after Union Minister JP Nadda held talks with representatives of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), marking a breakthrough in the ongoing protest over education reforms.

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Wangchuk had been admitted to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on July 18 after his health deteriorated during the fast. Doctors had reportedly raised concerns over dehydration, low potassium levels and elevated ketone levels, prompting his hospitalisation.

Earlier in the day, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke also withdrew his indefinite hunger strike, which he had begun on July 18 after Wangchuk was shifted to hospital. Dipke said he decided to end the fast following an appeal by Wangchuk and after being persuaded by the father of a NEET aspirant who had allegedly died by suicide. While calling off the fast, he maintained that the campaign for education reforms would continue.

The developments came after Union Minister JP Nadda met CJP spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Rana at his residence. According to the protesters, the meeting lasted around 10 minutes after they had waited for more than two hours to meet the minister.

In a post on X following the meeting, Nadda said the initiative for dialogue had come from the protesters earlier in the day.

"This morning, for the first time, a proposal came from the protesters to hold talks with the government, and our discussions have been ongoing since 11:50 AM," he wrote.

The Union Minister said the meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere and that an initial verbal discussion was followed by the submission of a written memorandum by the delegation at around 4 pm.

"I have requested all the protesters to end their sit-in and assist the administration in restoring normalcy," Nadda added.

Meanwhile, thousands of students, youth groups and supporters assembled at Jantar Mantar before marching towards Parliament as part of the "Chalo Sansad" protest, demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over NEET paper leak. Security was heightened across central Delhi as authorities deployed additional personnel to manage the demonstration.