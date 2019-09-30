Carrie Underwood celebrates 15 years of her 'American Idol' audition in a unique way

The 'Remind Me' singer first auditioned for season 4 of American Idol in 2004, later winning the season in 2005. At her anniversary show, she encouraged her fans to always chase their dreams, no matter how unrealistic they may seem.

"When I was a little girl ... if you had asked me what I wanted to do when I grew up, I would have told you I wanted to be a famous country music singer," Underwood told fans on Friday night. "As I got older, dreams tend to give way to practicalities, so I started going to school to get a real job. One day there was an open door, and I walked through it and my life was changed forever." "If there is something you guys out there are holding on to that just seems like too big of a dream or something too crazy," she continued, "I'm living proof that the craziest things can happen, and you can end up exactly where you always wanted to be."