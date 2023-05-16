Cannes Film Festival Opening Ceremony Watch Live: Global stars gather at French riviera for 76th edition

The 76th Cannes Film Festival is all set to begin from today (May 17-27), and there’s a lot of buzz around. Like every year, several Indian celebs will attend the prestigious event to represent our country.

India was labelled as the ‘country of honours’ last year at Cannes, and not to miss, Deepika Padukone served as one of the jury members, Besides Pathaan actress, several actresses like Hina Khan, Urvashi Rautela Helly Shah, Aditi Rao Hydari, R Madhavan, and others marked their presence during this occasion.

Indian celebs who will attend the 76th Cannes Film Festival

Anushka Sharma Manushi Chhillar Content creator and actor Dolly Singh Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap Aditi Rao Hydari Sunny Leone Aishwarya Rai Urvashi Rautela Mrunal Thakur Sara Ali Khan Singer Kumar Sanu’s daughter, Shannon K

Indian Movies to be showcased at Cannes 2023

Kennedy, directed by Anurag Kashyap, will be featured in the Midnight Screenings section at Cannes 2023. The film follows the journey of a former policeman seeking redemption, starring Sunny Leone, Rahul Bhat, and Abhilash Thapliyal.

Agra, making its debut at the Directors' Fortnight section, explores the sexual dynamics within a family and the fractures in modern-day India caused by a lack of physical space. Rahul Roy leads the cast, supported by Priyanka Bose and Vibha Chibber.

Ishanou, a classic film by Aribam Syam Sharma, will be screened in the Classic Section at Cannes. This Manipuri masterpiece was earlier showcased at Cannes in 1991 and has been recently restored by the Manipur State Film Development Society.

Nehemich, a short film by Yudhajit Basu, an FTII alumnus, will be showcased in the Short Films section. Set against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic, the film explores the societal isolation faced by menstruating women.

