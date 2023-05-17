Cannes 2023: Johnny Depp gets emotional after 7-minute long standing ovation for Jeanne Du Barry (WATCH)

After a sensational legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp marked his return to cinema with his film 'Jeanne Du Barry'. He made a smashing comeback as the historical drama 'Jeanne Du Barry' was screened at the Cannes Film Festival 2023.

And just like he waited to return to the silver screens, his fans and friends in the industry too had been anticipating his comeback after his prolonged trial.

Depp, who had made hardly any public appearances since his victory against Amber Heard in the defamation trial, walked down the red carpet at Cannes 2023 and attended the screening of 'Jeanne Du Barry'.

Johnny Depp gets 7-minute long standing ovation

'Jeanne Du Barry' got its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on its opening day on Tuesday. And it was then that Depp received a seven-minute long standing ovation from the audience present for the screening.

Several videos of the standing ovation have gone viral on the internet, and in a few of them, Depp can be seen getting teary-eyed at the honour bestowed upon him by the people.

The actor was seen fighting back tears as the audience couldn't stop lauding his portrayal of King Louis XV in 'Jeanne Du Barry'.

Maiwenn, who has directed the film and has also acted in it, was too seen getting all emotional as she thanked the audience for their overwhelming response.

About 'Jeanne Du Barry'

'Jeanne Du Barry' stars Maiwenn as Jeanne Vaubernier, a working-class lady in 18th century France who eventually falls in love with King Louis XV.

The film also stars Benjamin Lavernhe, Pierre Richard, Melvil Poupaud, and Pascal Greggory in key roles.

'Jeanne Du Barry' is even more special for Depp as the film comes after he was dropped from several projects in Hollywood and was given a cold shoulder by most of the industry owing to the charges levelled against him by his ex-wife Amber Heard during their divorce and defamation trials.

However, director of the Cannes Film Festival, Thierry Fremaux, said that he believes in freedom of speech and that even if Depp was banned or dropped from films, it won't affect his place at the coveted film festival. "If there's one person in this world who didn't find the least interest in this very publicized trial, it's me. I don't know what it's about. I also care about Johnny Depp as an actor," he stated.