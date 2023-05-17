Cannes 2023: Sara Ali Khan goes desi at French Riviera, wears lehenga adorned with crystals and pearls

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan marked her debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2023 on Tuesday. The diva made India proud as she walked down the red carpet at Cannes 2023, representing her Indian roots in an elaborate lehenga.

The actress opted for an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga to make her first walk on the Cannes red carpet a memorable one.

She stated that her look highlighted her connection to India and it was traditional as well as modern.

Sara Ali Khan stuns in lehenga at Cannes 2023

Sara took to her Instagram to share a slew of pictures of her first look from the opening ceremony of Cannes Film Festival 2023.

The actress donned an ivory lehenga by ace designer-duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The designers shared on their social media that Sara's exquisite multi-panelled skirt was adorned with intricate shadow work embroidery, all done by hand.

She paired it with a heavy blouse covered with crystals, pearls and resham work.

She completed her look with a pristine white head veil with a long trail and intricate work around the borders.

Speaking to the shutterbugs at the French Riviera, Sara gushed about being proud of her "Indianness". "It embodies who I am, it's fresh, it's modern and also has traditional roots," she said.

Sara Ali Khan's upcoming projects

On the work front, Sara will return to India and jump headfirst into promotions of her upcoming film 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'. The film will see her share the screen with Vicky Kaushal for the first time. It is slated to release on June 2.

Apart from that, she also has 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' in her kitty, the work on which is nearly complete.

Sara will also star in Homi Adajania's 'Murder Mubarak' and Anurag Basu's 'Metro...In Dino'.