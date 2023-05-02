BTS' V cooks up kindness, takes care of stray dog Perro on Jinny's Kitchen

BTS’ V has won the hearts of fans yet again with his latest act of kindness towards a furry friend. The K-pop superstar recently appeared on ‘Jinny’s Kitchen’, a Korean variety show that gained immense popularity due to its star-studded cast and engaging content.

While V impressed viewers with his cooking skills and growth on the show, he also melted their hearts with his love for a stray dog named Perro.

BTS' V personally took care of Perro

Throughout the 10 episodes of ‘Jinny’s Kitchen’, Perro was a constant presence on the set, charming the cast and crew with his adorable antics. But it was V who took a special liking to the furry little friend and was often seen petting him during breaks.

Little did anyone know that V’s kindness extended beyond the show, as a Mexican ARMY revealed that the singer had personally taken care of Perro before leaving for South Korea.

Perro was adopted by one of the show’s staff members, but not before V ensured that he received the necessary medical treatment and vaccinations for his injured paw.

The BTS member’s thoughtful gesture has once again earned him praises from fans and netizens alike, who have always admired his generosity and compassion towards both humans and animals.

Kim Taehyung's fondness for pets is known to all

V’s love for pets is well-known amongst his fans, as he had previously adopted his beloved pet Yeontan after consulting a dog trainer.

However, his kind actions towards Perro have only added to his reputation as a kind-hearted global star who always goes above and beyond for those around him.

Apart from his animal-loving side, V has also been making headlines for his talent and hard work on ‘Jinny’s Kitchen’.

Despite being a newcomer to the show, the BTS vocalist quickly adapted to the environment and even prepared meals for fans outside the filming location.

With his sweet gestures and charming personality, V has once again proved why he is one of the most beloved members of the K-pop group.

As V’s popularity continues to soar, fans can’t wait to see what the future holds for the talented singer and his furry friends. Whether it’s through his music or his kind gestures, V is sure to win hearts wherever he goes.