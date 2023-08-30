 BTS' RM On 'Bad Religion' Lyrics Being Called Islamophobic: 'Didn't Insult A Religion, Won't Apologise'
RM, known for his introspective and honest approach, didn't shy away from the controversy.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 30, 2023, 10:10 PM IST
article-image

BTS leader RM, aka Kim Namjoon, took a bold step to address the recent uproar caused by his sharing of Frank Ocean's soulful track, 'Bad Religion'. 

Accusations of ‘Islamophobia’ swirled around him, even leading to the unsettling act of burning his cherished photo cards by some disappointed fans.

article-image

BTS' RM ADDRESSES THE CONTROVERSY IN WEVERSE LIVE

In an unfiltered statement, he cleared the air, stating unequivocally, "You guys keep saying that I humiliated a religion, but I didn't. My intent wasn’t to insult any religion & I’d have respect for all beliefs & religions."

RM showcased his firm stance, explaining, "I am fully aware of what's happening on Instagram. I can see it, but there wasn’t any intention to offend any religion. It's a song. So I am not gonna apologize. I'm 30-years-old & have the privilege to express my truth. A word is a word. Don’t assume!"

article-image

ARMY SUPPORTS THEIR BELOVED IDOL

For the dedicated ARMY, BTS's global fandom, RM's open-hearted dialogue earned him a wave of support.  His direct and transparent communication resonated with fans worldwide.

While RM navigates this public discourse with grace, he also continues to focus on his professional journey. With a new album in the works, he is diligently working ahead of his impending mandatory military service.

article-image

