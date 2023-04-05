 Brooke Shields on losing virginity at 22: ‘I ran butt naked’
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, April 05, 2023, 07:06 PM IST
Brooke Shields and Dean Cain | Photo File

American model-actor Brooke Shields recently opened up about her first sexual experience with boyfriend in her latest two-part documentary titled ‘Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields’, streaming on Hulu.

The actor recalled the surprisingly intense reaction she had after losing her virginity to her college boyfriend, Dean Cain when she was 22 years old.

In the documentary, Shields revealed that despite having been previously romantically linked to high-profile figures such as Michael Jackson, John Travolta, and John Kennedy, Cain was actually her first real boyfriend.

She said, "I wanted to jump into the personal relationship and the love and the commitment. He was comfortable with the sexual part and I wasn’t, so we had to explain to each other.”

The stakes were unnaturally high for Shields, given her previous public admission of abstinence in her book 'On Your Own', which she penned when she was 20 years old. Shields confirmed that she was practising abstinence, and as a result, she was grilled about it in interviews.

Shields said that on the night they decided to have sex for the first time, she immediately ran out of the room, down the hall, butt naked, just running.

She didn't know where she was going, and Cain ran after her with a duvet and held onto her to calm her down. He reassured her that she was the same person as she was before, and nothing had changed.

In the documentary, Shields reflected on her odd outburst and expressed regret for lost exploration and opportunity to understand her personal sexuality. She said she had been raised with the belief that she needed to wait until marriage to have sex, even though she had been sexualized from a very young age. 

Shields essayed the character of a child prostitute in Louis Malle's notorious film  ‘Pretty Baby’, which also demanded her to appear naked in front of the camera for two shots. 

Despite the fact that her career required her to participate in nude scenes in her films, Shields said that the experience of losing her virginity was completely different. The model and actor shared her thoughts on the experience in her documentary, giving viewers an intimate look at her personal life.

Meanwhile, Shields' two-part documentary provides a unique and personal insight into her life and career, exploring her journey as an actor and a model, and her personal experiences with love, relationships, and sexuality.

